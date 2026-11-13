Brie Bella has provided an update on her recovery from a scapula injury that has kept her out of action since WWE SummerSlam 2026.

Brie was initially expected to miss between three and six months after suffering the injury. She ultimately decided against undergoing surgery and has instead been working through the rehabilitation process.

Speaking with Ryan Gaydos of OutKick, Brie discussed her recovery and revealed that she is still dealing with multiple fractures.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

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On her recovery from injury: “Well, right now, I still have some breaks, unfortunately. We just got my CT scan back, but I’m hoping beginning of December, I’ll have better news. So, I’m just keeping up with my physical therapy. Finally, I got to kind of go up the next level of physical therapy and that was really fun. It was really challenging so far this week. I was like, whoa, I haven’t been this sore like since July.”

“I’m hoping I can get back training in the ring in January. That is my goal. So, if the shoulder blade, if we see that everything is fused, then I can. If not, you know, I just, it’s weird. It’s been like a very interesting process because I shattered my shoulder blade. I broke it in like five different spots. So, it was like, it wasn’t just one fracture, it was many. It’s been interesting to see, see the progress. It’s been a little too slow for me, but the doctor says I’m right on track.”

On the Bellas’ injuries in 2026: “I don’t know what 2026 was trying to tell the Bellas, but all it told us was broken bones. I’m hoping what it means is that when Nikki and I come back together in 2027, that the hype of us trying to come together to fight for the tag titles that it will just feel so powerful when we come in 2027.”

“I’m really looking forward to it and the minute the doctor clears me, I can’t wait to start training again. When you’re sitting and watching Raw, Smackdown as a fan, it’s like you get all these ideas because I’m lucky I’m still part of it. So, it’s like, I have a lot of fun ideas and I just really hope I can do them and I just can’t wait for us both to be back in the ring.”

On her ring gear for her return: “I mean like little things, so I’m not gonna tell you like storyline ideas like I want to pitch, but like fun stuff. I’ve been thinking about my gear – do I go back in the one I just wore my comeback? Do I kind of go off the vibe I had at SummerSlam? So, I’ve been kind of messing around with some different looks and, you know, or do I go major old school like Brie Mode? I don’t know. It’s fun kind of getting creative and thinking of what to do.”

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