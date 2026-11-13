John Cena has explained why he moved away from wearing suits and returned to a more familiar look for his recent WWE television appearances.

The retired WWE star has appeared on both WWE RAW and NXT over the past couple of weeks to promote the upcoming John Cena Classic. During those appearances, Cena opted for his traditional t-shirts and shorts rather than the suit he wore at WWE Backlash when he initially announced the event.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated in an interview promoting the John Cena Classic, Cena discussed his decision to change his appearance and return to his more recognizable style of clothing.

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You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On not bringing back his jorts: “Those weren’t jorts in Brooklyn, and they weren’t jorts on NXT. I’m wearing cargo shorts. I’m not wearing any wristbands, I don’t have a towel and I don’t have any knee pads. So, when I said the jorts are retired, the f**king jorts are retired.”

On his suit-wearing period: “I don’t wanna’ confuse the consumer. If I show up in dress shoes in a suit with a pocket watch, hopefully the consumer isn’t gonna think one more match. ‘John’s not really done.’ That didn’t work. They still chanted one more match. And I love wearing suits. Also, Cody Rhodes gets beat up in suits. So, the one thing I was trying to accomplish was really murky.”

On returning to a more casual look: “How do I feel most at home here? I love running to the ring. I love when the energy of the audience is there, and I can bounce around the ropes. If you look at WrestleMania, and those events that I show up in Tampa in a suit, I’m walking [very] carefully to the ring. The bottom of those shoes are slick, and I like a fitted suit, so I’m also worried about busting my pants.”

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