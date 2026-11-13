Viewership figures for last week’s episode of AEW Collision have been released.

According to a report from Wrestlenomics, the November 7 episode of Collision averaged 376,000 viewers on TNT, representing a 25% increase from the previous week’s audience.

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The show also posted an improvement in the key 18-49 demographic, earning a 0.08 rating. That marked a 33% increase from the 0.06 rating recorded the previous week.

The November 7 edition of AEW Collision took place aboard Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea. The show was headlined by an AEW National Championship match between Andrade El Idolo and Tommaso Ciampa, with Ciampa picking up the victory to capture the title.

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