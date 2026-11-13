Viewership numbers for last week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! have been revealed.

According to a report from Wrestlenomics, the November 5, 2026, edition of iMPACT! averaged 194,000 viewers on AMC, representing a 3.3 percent decrease compared to the previous week.

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The show posted a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, matching its performance from the prior week.

The November 5 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! was headlined by a TNA World Tag Team Championships bout, with The Nemeth Brothers defending their titles against TNA X-Division Champion Amazing Red and TNA World Champion Leon Slater.

The Nemeth Brothers ultimately retained their championships after Ryan Nemeth struck Amazing Red with one of the title belts, allowing Nic Nemeth to capitalize with the Dangerzone and secure the pinfall victory.

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