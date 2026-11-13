New data has revealed the most-watched WWE and AEW wrestling videos on YouTube throughout October 2026, with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline dominating WWE’s rankings while Ilja Dragunov led the way for AEW.

According to Wrestlenomics data, Dragunov’s AEW debut was the most-viewed wrestling video on YouTube last month. Wrestlenomics measured the performance of each video during its first seven days online.

Dragunov’s debut video generated 1.17 million views in its first week. He made his surprise AEW debut at WrestleDream on October 17 before competing in his first match for the company against Mike Bailey on the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite.

A New Level segment finished second with 681,000 views, followed by Adam Copeland’s announcement that he plans to retire in 2027, which generated 612,000 views during its first seven days.

Women’s wrestling had a relatively limited presence in AEW’s rankings. A segment featuring Mercedes Mone and Thekla finished 22nd, making it the only women’s wrestling-related video to crack the top 25.

AEW currently has 5.07 million YouTube subscribers. Below is the company’s complete top 10 for October:

* Ilja Dragunov debuts – 1.17 million views.

* New Level segment – 681,000 views.

* Adam Copeland announces his 2027 retirement – 612,000 views.

* Jon Moxley talks about PAC – 415,000 views.

* Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada in France – 410,000 views.

* Tributes to PAC – 396,000 views.

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* Start of Clockwork Carnage – 360,000 views.

* Bandido vs. Kofi in France – 315,000 views.

* Samoa Joe vs. Jack Perry – 288,000 views.

* Steven Borden returns and issues a Blood & Guts challenge – 285,000 views.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter identified Dragunov, Copeland, New Level, and Will Ospreay as some of AEW’s biggest YouTube draws for the month.

Meanwhile, WWE’s rankings were heavily dominated by The Bloodline’s ongoing rivalry with The 946. Roman Reigns and his faction’s October 19 brawl with The 946 was the company’s most-watched YouTube video of October, generating 3.58 million views during its first seven days.

According to the same Wrestlenomics data, the storyline accounted for six of WWE’s top 10 videos. Reigns’ involvement also helped several other segments connected to the rivalry secure spots near the top of the rankings.

Here is WWE’s complete top 10 for October:

* Roman Reigns and The Bloodline brawl with The 946 on October 19 – 3.58 million views.

* Reigns sets up The Bloodline’s ambush of The 946 at Money in the Bank – 2.32 million views.

* Carmelo Hayes joins The 946 – 2.02 million views.

* Reigns brings in Sikoa for the fight with The 946 – 1.98 million views.

* Money in the Bank highlights – 1.78 million views.

* Oba Femi brawls with The Vision on October 5 – 1.68 million views.

* Reigns vs. LA Knight highlights – 1.63 million views.

* Solo Sikoa’s October 26 promo about The 946 – 1.58 million views.

* Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed highlights – 1.50 million views.

* Paul Heyman and Oba Femi’s October 12 in-ring segment – 1.42 million views.

Despite the strong YouTube numbers for The Bloodline vs. The 946 storyline, Dave Meltzer noted that the popularity of those clips did not translate into increased Netflix viewership for RAW.

SmackDown also struggled to match RAW’s presence in the YouTube rankings, with the red brand dominating the list. Meltzer pointed to the popularity of Reigns and Oba Femi as significant factors behind WWE’s YouTube performance.

Elsewhere, the Kevin Owens-led tribute to Ben “PAC” Satterley generated 1.12 million views, placing 16th overall. SmackDown’s highest-ranked segment came in at No. 12 and featured the introduction of The Demon ahead of his match against GUNTHER.

Notably, no women’s wrestling segment made WWE’s top 25 YouTube videos for October, meaning neither WWE nor AEW had more than one women’s wrestling-related entry among their respective top 25 rankings.

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