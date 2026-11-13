WWE is set to present the 40th annual Survivor Series later this month. The pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

As of now, three matches have been officially announced for the show. The lineup includes a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series Elimination Match between Team USA and Team Mexico, a Men’s WarGames match featuring The Bloodline against The 946, and Liv Morgan defending the Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch.

However, additional matches could be added to the card. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the potential lineup, including the expected participants for the Women’s WarGames match. The match will likely see Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and one additional competitor face five members of the combined Baddies and Fatal Influence factions. The potential opposing team consists of Jade Cargill, B-Fab, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid.

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Meltzer also discussed possible additions to Team Mexico for its traditional elimination match against Team USA. Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee could join the Rey Mysterio-led squad, with PENTA currently the only confirmed teammate of Mysterio.

Meanwhile, there is no word on who could join Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Je’Von Evans on Team USA.

It was added that WWE Survivor Series 2026 could end up featuring just four matches, similar to Crown Jewel 2026. The lengthy WarGames contests, along with the Team USA vs. Team Mexico elimination match, are expected to occupy a significant portion of the show.

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