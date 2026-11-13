Joe Coffey will be staying with Major League Wrestling.

Sports Illustrated reported earlier today that Coffey has signed a new contract with MLW, ensuring that he will remain with the promotion moving forward.

Although the financial terms and length of the agreement have not been disclosed, SI cited sources within MLW who indicated that the former Gallus member is expected to transition into a singles role.

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MLW CEO Court Bauer commented on Coffey re-signing with the promotion, praising his recent run and expressing excitement about what lies ahead. Bauer said,

“Joe Coffey’s spent 17 years grappling all over the world, and he just had a killer year in MLW. He talks a big game, he backs it up, and he’ll fight anybody we put in front of him. This was an important deal to get done. I’m looking forward to seeing who steps up to fight him next.”

Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang made their MLW debuts at Battle Riot VIII in January 2026. Two months later, the promotion announced that all three members had signed contracts with the company. The trio subsequently became known as the Glasgow Boys on Top.

Most recently, Joe and Mark Coffey squared off against The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) in a Chicago Street Fight for the MLW World Tag Team Championships at last weekend’s MLW Saturday Night SuperFight.

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