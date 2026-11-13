As we previously reported here on eWn, GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor was initially advertised outside the original venue for WWE Crown Jewel 2026, sparking speculation that the two stars could face off at the November 7 event.

However, the match never materialized. It was later reported that it was scrapped because GUNTHER refused to travel to Saudi Arabia. Balor was also hesitant about making the trip, but the internal belief was that he would have gone had GUNTHER agreed to travel.

On Monday, Trick Williams defeated GUNTHER cleanly in a dark match following RAW. While heels typically lose dark matches, particularly when performing in the babyface’s hometown, Dave Meltzer addressed the result in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and highlighted several factors that could suggest the loss was connected to GUNTHER’s alleged refusal to travel to Riyadh.

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Despite being a heel, GUNTHER remains one of WWE’s most protected performers. When the former World Heavyweight Champion does lose, it is generally against top-level opponents and often under circumstances involving outside factors.

Williams is currently involved in a storyline with Damian Priest rather than GUNTHER, making the clean defeat somewhat noteworthy.

Adding to the situation, GUNTHER also suffered a loss to Finn Balor in a Street Fight during the latest Road to Survivor Series: WarGames live event.

GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor will be main eventing tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

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