In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed how WWE talent’s ability to decline traveling to Saudi Arabia for pay-per-view events has changed over the years.

WWE talent appeared to have more freedom to turn down the Saudi Arabia shows during the early years of the company’s partnership with the country. However, that no longer appears to be the case. It was noted that high-profile names such as John Cena, Kevin Owens, and Daniel Bryan all skipped the events at different points for various reasons.

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In more recent years, WWE talent have been warned that refusing to travel to Saudi Arabia could negatively affect their position on the roster and their push. Meltzer also noted that wrestlers holding championship titles who were unwilling to compete at the Saudi events had reportedly been told that they would need to drop their titles before the shows.

Despite ongoing security concerns in the region, WWE proceeded with the latest edition of Crown Jewel at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last Saturday.

Following the event, it was reported that the planned match between GUNTHER and Finn Balor was pulled from the card because GUNTHER allegedly refused to travel to Riyadh. Additionally, TKO employees have recently voiced their frustration with the company’s decision to continue staging events in a region affected by war.

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