WWE NXT officials were reportedly blindsided by Cruz Montana’s unexpected move to the main roster and his inclusion in The 946.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea of bringing Montana to the main roster was first discussed during a meeting on October 22.

Montana made his surprise debut on the November 2 episode of Monday Night RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Appearing as a masked member of The 946, he attacked Roman Reigns during the faction’s confrontation with The Bloodline before unmasking himself and officially joining Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Jaida Parker, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price.

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However, NXT reportedly still had plans for Montana before his sudden promotion. It was noted that everyone in NXT was “blindsided” by his appearance on RAW.

Shawn Michaels had previously acknowledged that main roster call-ups can happen without advance notice, forcing NXT officials to make adjustments to their existing plans.

Following Montana’s debut, Michaels took to Twitter to congratulate him on the opportunity. He also revealed that 19 NXT talents had been called up to either RAW or SmackDown over the previous 12 months.

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