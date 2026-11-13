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Smack Talk Podcast #780: Stephanie Vaquer Tops PWI 250, TNA Destination X Predictions & More
By Anthony Mango,10 days ago
The content for this week’s playlist of Smark Out Moment SMACK TALK wrestling podcasts consists of the following videos:
READ MORE:Smack Talk Podcast #779: Crown Jewel Predictions & More
READ MORE:Smack Talk Podcast #778
Pay-Per-Viewpoint: AEW Full Gear 2026
- Preview and predictions for AEW Full Gear 2026
- Rundown of the most noteworthy news, gossip, rumors, current events and television recaps in WWE and AEW this week
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