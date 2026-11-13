You can check out the early rundown for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown below, courtesy of Viper Reports.

*** As always, we’ll be updating this post just as or shortly after WWE SmackDown goes on the air. Please refresh this page as often as possible!!! ***

* John Cena will open tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

* The first match on the show will be The MFTs (c) vs. Bakusai for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

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* Damian Priest vs. Axiom is the second match scheduled.

* Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn will have an in-ring promo.

* Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair will take place.

* WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will have an in-ring promo.

* The main event will be Finn Balor vs. GUNTHER.

More is coming – refresh often!!!

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