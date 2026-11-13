Former WWE wrestler Chad Wicks has been arrested again in Iowa.

Pwinsider is reporting that the 48-year-old ex-WWE talent is being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Forest City after being arrested on November 12. Officials have not confirmed the reason for the arrest, and it is not yet clear whether he faces any charges.

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This is the third reported arrest for Wicks in less than two months. On November 4, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on several counts of failure to appear in court. He was released the next day after posting a $1,200 bond.

Earlier, Wicks was arrested in Mason City on September 29 at about 6:19 PM. Jail records listed several traffic-related allegations, including an unsafe turn or failure to signal, improper rear lamps, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, and driving with a denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked license. The records also listed him for “detox.” He later posted bond and was released.

Wicks joined WWE’s developmental system through Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he wrestled as Chad Toland. He later appeared on SmackDown in 2005 as Chad Dick, teaming with James Dick as The Dicks. The duo remained with WWE until 2006, and Wicks retired from wrestling in 2007. He was also part of a class-action lawsuit against WWE over alleged injuries from repeated head trauma, although that case was dismissed in 2018.