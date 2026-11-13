A longtime WWE executive has shared a powerful message about the harm that online debates can cause.

Bruce Prichard posted on Twitter earlier today, urging people to “chill out,”saying that life is fragile and that social media should not matter more than family and friends.

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He did not name anyone or explain what led to the post, but he asked fans to stop the noise and “negativity”while appreciating what life offers. Prichard tweeted,

“You know what. We are all just human beings. Chill out. There are things in this world more important than social media. Life is fragile. When you lose family and friends, there really is little comfort. Stop with the noise and negativity. Appreciate life and what it delivers.”

The message came as Prichard prepares to retire from his full-time WWE role due to neck issues that make travel difficult. He is also set to undergo neck surgery for an injury that he suffered in 1991.