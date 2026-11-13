Trey Miguel has shared a major update on his future.

During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Miguel revealed that his current TNA Wrestling deal expires at the end of 2026. He signed two six-month contracts this year and now hopes that the company will offer him a longer deal.

Miguel further noted that TNA reached out while he was injured, and he now wants a three-year deal. He said,

READ MORE:Léi Yǐng Lee Gone From TNA Wrestling

READ MORE:Shayna Baszler Defends Ring Gear, Asks Why Men Aren’t Questioned About Attire

“So, in January, I only signed for six months. In June, I re-signed for six months. Before the end of this year, we’ll have to negotiate a new contract. I’m hoping to get more than just six months; I feel like I’ve made it evident over the past years that TNA is my home. I love TNA. I’m not displeased to be here by any stretch of the imagination. It was crazy because when I broke my knee, I was actually really afraid because for those four months that I was out, that was at the end of my deal, and TNA had reached out and asked me to re-sign while I was out with an injury.

“I was really afraid that wasn’t going to be the case because I’m not there right now. On top of missing the shows, I was afraid I’d be missing work beyond for a month and that I wouldn’t have anything to come back to. But I’m really grateful that they’ve continued to offer me more contracts. I think I’ve signed like five or six TNA contracts at this point, which is cool. I don’t know if that is a good or bad thing, but if we could just sign for one more three-year deal, I’d be chill.”

Miguel will challenge Leon Slater for the TNA World Championship at Destination X 2026.