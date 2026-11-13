A new report shows that WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is far ahead of AEW’s two upcoming pay-per-view events in early sales.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE has distributed 25,298 tickets for the Houston show, while AEW has sold 6,200 tickets for Full Gear 2026 and 3,234 for Worlds End 2026.

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AEW Full Gear will take place on November 14 at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, and ticket sales have picked up in recent days. The event is expected to reach 7,500 tickets, while 8,000 or more would count as a good result. The cheapest ticket on the secondary market is listed at $58.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is set for November 28 at Daikin Park, and sales moved well last week as more matches were announced. The cheapest ticket on the secondary market is listed at $91.

AEW Worlds End will close AEW’s 2026 pay-per-view schedule on December 19 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. However, early ticket sales are reportedly off to a “weak start,”and the $80 entry price is “very high by AEW standards.”