The Miz and John Cena have had one of the best rivalries in WWE. However, while fans wanted to see them face off one last time, it never happened. Now, it seems like The Miz isn’t happy about being left out of the John Cena Classic tournament. Speaking to Brandon Kravitz, he said,

“I’m not even invited yet. Like, Cena is already inviting people. He’s giving people a coin and, like, a letter, and I haven’t received mine yet. Yet I am out here, right here, right now, promoting the John Cena Classic. If that’s not hustle, I don’t know what is. Loyalty. Been in WWE for 20 years. And respect. I feel like I should have gained John Cena’s respect when I beat him at WrestleMania 27 for the WWE Championship.”

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“His moniker is hustle, loyalty, respect. I think I fulfilled all of those things. Yet, I have not received my invitation. Haven’t gotten my coin. I didn’t get my one last match to close the chapter of The Miz versus John Cena rivalry. Feel like people are shading me. I know. I don’t get that. No, I will not get that opportunity. As a matter of fact, I saw him at WrestleMania, this last WrestleMania, and I asked him, I was like, ‘Hey, are you going to be doing AAs or any kind of physicality?’ He’s like, ‘Nothing. I am done with the in-ring stuff in WWE. That chapter is closed.’”

“So no one will ever see John Cena give an AA ever again. But the mere fact that he’s still involved with WWE, still doing a John Cena Classic where he’s pitting the top stars of Raw and SmackDown and going up against the up-and-coming future of WWE in NXT.”

“And it’s so, it’s not bizarre, I would say, but it’s very interesting in the way that they’re conducting who wins the John Cena tournament and who wins the title because the Club WWE members get to vote on the Superstar that steals the show, and they will be the champion of the John Cena Classic. So it’s not about wins and losses. It is about stealing the show, stealing the spotlight. It’s what we all thrive to do each and every time we go through that curtain.”