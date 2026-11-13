WWE could be preparing CM Punk for an important new chapter in his career. The former World Champion is reportedly emerging as a potential replacement for Shawn Michaels in NXT.

Michaels is expected to take on a major backstage position after WrestleMania 43 in 2027. He could replace Bruce Prichard as Executive Director of Creative Writing & Talent. This would leave his current NXT responsibilities open.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Punk is currently WWE’s preferred choice to step into Michaels’ position. He has attended most NXT broadcasts in recent weeks. The Second City Saint has also been working closely with Michaels as the company prepares him for the potential responsibility.

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The report states, “One of the major questions that has been asked is who will take over WWE NXT. PWInsider.com can confirm that the person the company is currently looking towards for that role is former WWE Champion CM Punk. We are told that Punk has been at the majority of WWE NXT broadcasts in recent weeks alongside Michaels and is currently being prepped for that role.”

“We are told there is no firm timeline for Punk to step into the role as the company wants everyone involved to take time to ensure it’s the right fit for all involved, but internally, Punk is who they are currently looking towards to slip into Michaels’ position when Michaels needs to step into Prichard’s responsibilities.”