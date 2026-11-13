Cody Rhodes has not ruled out turning heel in WWE. In fact, he has already considered what such a character shift would look like. However, The American Nightmare’s vision goes far beyond changing his attitude or entrance music.

Speaking on a recent edition of “The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show,” Rhodes discussed a rather drastic possibility. He revealed that he would address fans just once after the turn. After that, he would never cut another promo himself. The former WWE Champion said,

“I’m very open to it and I want that to be said. And I think the only little insight I could give is if that happened, I would tell the audience one time and one time only why it happened.”

“And they’ll never hear from me again. There wouldn’t be a single promo ever cut for me. Somebody else would cut those promos.”

“I’d give them one moment because if there was ever a case to go, ‘All right, guys, here’s the problem.’ Wrestling fans do like to hold me to the highest damn standard possible and I cannot complain about it.”

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“But if I do something nice for them, right? If I do something, if I was to move a mountain for them, their response isn’t going to be, ‘Thank you. Appreciate that.’ Their response is, ‘Well, you could have moved that other mountain.’”

“You know, it’s like, ‘Of course you move the mountain.’ So I think if they think about my history in totality with everything with wrestling, there might be a couple things loaded up maybe down in the basement in here that didn’t feel good that I had to eat and walk through.”

Rhodes Explains Why His WWE Heel Turn Would Be Anything But Cool

The American Nightmare also addressed the possibility of receiving genuine hatred rather than the usual wrestling boos. He stressed that his heel persona would not be designed to win fans over.

Cody Rhodes wants a complete character shift. He even suggested that audiences should not expect to enjoy watching him as a villain. He said,

“And I would say it one time and one time only. The reason that I don’t think that’s going to happen is because in addition to resentments and all that, I’ve also been given everything you could possibly be given.”

“I am living the golden life as far as what I’ve got. So I try not to focus on what I didn’t get or what went wrong and what I actually got.”

“But there’s a difference between being booed and really, really disliked. And I just worry that people might, and maybe this is you, might think that that change of paint would be new.”

“It would be fresh. Yeah. And it wouldn’t be actually bad. It would be cool. If I was to make this definitive turn, I’m just kind of letting you know, it wouldn’t be cool.”

“It wouldn’t be something that’s like, ‘Oh man, I’m now into him more as a babyface.’ No, it would be genuinely — I would do my best to take it very far.”

“I don’t want to speak absolutes, but I will tell you it’s not, ‘I’m the cool guy now. I wear shades, I’m a bad guy and new music.’ It’s not that.”

“I would not want to be rooted for. I don’t know what a bad guy is supposed to be anymore. We’re living in a different time.”