While the New Level are enjoying their time in AEW after leaving WWE, it seems like the company did have plans for them. A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states the following,

“There was an idea when the New Day turned heel on Big E to have Ridge Holland as a third member of the New Day. It was discussed and ultimately nixed.”

Big E Reveals Another Cancelled Idea

During a recent interview, Big E. also revealed an idea that was scrapped. He said,

“And, you know, there was the plan. I loved the idea of me sitting for the Rumble. Imagine Kofi does a save where he ends up on the barricade. There’s some dude with his hat low because they were taking shots at my fiancée at the time, too. So I loved the idea that maybe our hats are real low at the time.”

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“Kofi lands on the barricade, we tilt our heads up, take our hats off, and then maybe there’s a swipe with a foot, and we cost him the Rumble. He goes out, something like that. But, you know, creative had other plans. I was told, ‘Hey, that’s something we can get to later.’ And I’m not a ‘save it’ guy. Oftentimes people are like, ‘Oh, let’s save that idea for later.’ But things with creative and direction move so much. If we have a great idea, I’m like, let’s capitalize on it now.”