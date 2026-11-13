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Report – Scrapped WWE New Day Storyline Revealed
By Christopher Paul,9 days ago
While the New Level are enjoying their time in AEW after leaving WWE, it seems like the company did have plans for them. A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states the following,
“There was an idea when the New Day turned heel on Big E to have Ridge Holland as a third member of the New Day. It was discussed and ultimately nixed.”
Big E Reveals Another Cancelled Idea
During a recent interview, Big E. also revealed an idea that was scrapped. He said,
“And, you know, there was the plan. I loved the idea of me sitting for the Rumble. Imagine Kofi does a save where he ends up on the barricade. There’s some dude with his hat low because they were taking shots at my fiancée at the time, too. So I loved the idea that maybe our hats are real low at the time.”
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“Kofi lands on the barricade, we tilt our heads up, take our hats off, and then maybe there’s a swipe with a foot, and we cost him the Rumble. He goes out, something like that. But, you know, creative had other plans. I was told, ‘Hey, that’s something we can get to later.’ And I’m not a ‘save it’ guy. Oftentimes people are like, ‘Oh, let’s save that idea for later.’ But things with creative and direction move so much. If we have a great idea, I’m like, let’s capitalize on it now.”