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Iconic WWE Attitude Era Star Signs New WWE Deal
By Christopher Paul,9 days ago
Spike Dudley, who is best known for the beating he took in the Attitude Era, has signed a new WWE Legends deal. Taking to Facebook, he wrote,
“Very happy to announce I just signed a WWE Legends deal. Will keep you posted with merch. Thank you to all friends, family and fans that made it possible!!!!”
Speaking on a recent edition of the “Insight” podcast, Dudley spoke about how he got over. He said,
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“Well, they could beat the s*** out of me, and I say that with love. They didn’t take advantage. Having worked with them so much, especially Bubba. He knew how much I could take, and that was my gift, was I could take a hell of a beating, and he pushed it to the limit. He never injured me. Bubba never injured me, but he beat the s*** out of me. D-Von was a little bit more gentle, but D-Von did some stuff too. In fact, got time for a story?”
“This was hilarious. During that debut, Bubba was the face, D-Von was the heel. Dick was a face, and I forgot who else was involved. I think Axel was involved as a heel with D-Von. So I pop out of that bag and get knocked out of the ring and disappear. Now, to get to that balcony, it was like a schmoz through the crowd. D-Von was mixing it up with someone with Bubba on the floor, and he drops Bubba with something, and I just improv. I see D-Von and I jump on his back, and I start wailing him.”
“He had just met me. He didn’t know who I was, and he thought it was a fan. So he grabbed me by the neck, over his shoulder, and did like that Judo throw onto the concrete with everything, I was just like, oh. He looked down at me and was like, ‘Oh s*** Spike, I’m sorry. I didn’t know it was you.’ He thought he was getting jumped by a fan. So, yeah, that was the only time he really, really layed it in. But that was a shoot because he thought he was protecting himself from some idiot fan, had no clue that it was me.”