Spike Dudley, who is best known for the beating he took in the Attitude Era, has signed a new WWE Legends deal. Taking to Facebook, he wrote,

“Very happy to announce I just signed a WWE Legends deal. Will keep you posted with merch. Thank you to all friends, family and fans that made it possible!!!!”

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Insight” podcast, Dudley spoke about how he got over. He said,

READ MORE:WWE Veteran Calls Out John Cena After Being Snubbed

READ MORE:Cody Rhodes Reveals His Shocking WWE Heel Turn Plan

“Well, they could beat the s*** out of me, and I say that with love. They didn’t take advantage. Having worked with them so much, especially Bubba. He knew how much I could take, and that was my gift, was I could take a hell of a beating, and he pushed it to the limit. He never injured me. Bubba never injured me, but he beat the s*** out of me. D-Von was a little bit more gentle, but D-Von did some stuff too. In fact, got time for a story?”

“This was hilarious. During that debut, Bubba was the face, D-Von was the heel. Dick was a face, and I forgot who else was involved. I think Axel was involved as a heel with D-Von. So I pop out of that bag and get knocked out of the ring and disappear. Now, to get to that balcony, it was like a schmoz through the crowd. D-Von was mixing it up with someone with Bubba on the floor, and he drops Bubba with something, and I just improv. I see D-Von and I jump on his back, and I start wailing him.”

“He had just met me. He didn’t know who I was, and he thought it was a fan. So he grabbed me by the neck, over his shoulder, and did like that Judo throw onto the concrete with everything, I was just like, oh. He looked down at me and was like, ‘Oh s*** Spike, I’m sorry. I didn’t know it was you.’ He thought he was getting jumped by a fan. So, yeah, that was the only time he really, really layed it in. But that was a shoot because he thought he was protecting himself from some idiot fan, had no clue that it was me.”