Former WWE Superstar Shannon Moore has opened up about the devastating experiences that led him toward sobriety. Speaking on a recent edition of Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight” podcast, Moore reflected on his rock-bottom moment and the events that forced him to confront his addiction. The former WCW Hardcore Champion said,

“Yeah, it’s right around that nine-year mark. Opiates were part of the industry back then, and I think for me just that progression of just taking opiates, just kind of at that point, the physical addiction. I didn’t understand what physical addiction was. So I think 2017 was probably whenever I realized that my life was out of control and like something needed to change because, if not, I was going to be dead.”

“Well, I lost everything. At that point, went through another divorce 2015, 2016, just life got really bad, man. I wasn’t wrestling. I took two years off from wrestling just to let my body heal up. This was about the same time too I went on the Hulkamania tour. I’m sure that you’ve heard about that tour. I remember on that tour when I got back from that tour, there was about four days that were unaccounted for in LA. I still to this day have no clue what happened.”

Moore Recalls Umaga’s Death & The Moment He Realized He Needed Help

Furthermore, Moore recalled a particularly disturbing experience after returning from the Hulkamania tour. Four days of his life remained a mystery. But WWE legend Umaga’s sudden passing made the situation even more devastating. His friend’s final wishes stayed with him. He added,

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“But I remember getting off the plane coming back from Australia from that Hulkamania tour, and then I woke up in my bed at home. Then I ended up having to go to the hospital; I just kind of woke up again. But after I guess that moment, and then a few days later, Umaga passed away, and I knew then that I needed help.”

“I remember sitting at home in my recliner, and just wishing that it would have been me, because on that Hulkamania tour, I remember me and Umaga. We were in his hotel room, and he was talking about how he couldn’t wait to get home to his kids. And he wanted to buy an RV and he wanted to tour with his kids and watch them play football.”

“I remember when I got that phone call, I remember sitting in the living room and just begging, going like, God, why him? I don’t have kids. Why couldn’t this be me? I think that was probably the moment that I knew that I was doomed because from coming back from that tour, and when that happened, and realizing that four days were unaccounted for with me in LA. There was no credit card receipts of where I stayed at. It was like I always knew that I was on Melrose Avenue somewhere for several days.”

He Spoke Highly Of Former WWE World Champion

During the same podcast, Shannon Moore heavily praised former WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar. He said,

“Talk about a monster and a good dude, man. Brock Lesnar, by far, whenever it comes to probably the strongest or the baddest man that I’ve ever been in the ring with. I remember whenever he debuted in UFC and just feeling the strength of Brock Lesnar and the things that we had done together at that point. I couldn’t imagine being in an octagon with him, knowing that this machine, you’re about to just go at it. And I got excited whenever he entered UFC just because of those moments and those times.”

“He’s got a type of strength that you don’t get in a gym. It’s either natural ability or working on the farm. I don’t know where it comes from. But this dude’s not real. There’s something just definitely different about him and some of these other bigger guys that are in the industry.”