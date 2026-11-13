Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026, a match between GUNTHER and Finn Balor was promoted at the venue. However, that match was later cancelled ahead of the show. Now, Dave Meltzer has an update on it. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he said,

“The originally planned fifth match for Crown Jewel between Gunther and Demon Finn Balor was never announced even though all the angles were shot for it. The match will take place in the future. According to those in the company. Gunther was back-and-forth on it and in the end said that he wasn’t going. It was said that Balor also wasn’t thrilled about going but the way it was said was that they believed had Gunther gone, he would have as well. Most talent went with the idea that there was no choice, and went.”

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Meltzer also addressed if GUNTHER was being punished for not going to Riyadh. He said,

“ Gunther didn’t go [to Riyadh for WWE Crown Jewel]. The match was off. Gunther lost to Trick Williams tonight. Spin Kick, Book End, one two three. It’s possible this is all coincidental. It is possible because in a dark match, the babyface does go over. That’s the rule. Usually with a guy at the level of Gunther, they’ll do a run-in and a DQ because they protect the top guys in these type of matches. So there’s probably something to this, but that happened in Greenville tonight.”

“Multiple WWE sources confirmed the story, which others internally also believed to be true. One source said that the situation went back-and-forth and thus everything on television was going in that direction. There was also talk that Balor was not thrilled to go either but the belief internally was he would have gone if GUNTHER would have gone.”

Reports indicated that several people within WWE had come to believe that talent could no longer turn down appearances in Saudi Arabia, as had happened previously. GUNTHER’s decision, however, apparently demonstrated that this was not necessarily so, at least for someone holding a prominent spot on the shows.