Jordynne Grace has been missing from WWE programming since a June 12, 2026 Main Event match against Kiana James, and the reason isn’t the one most fans assumed.

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The former three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion signed with WWE in January 2025. Reports say this current stretch has nothing to do with her health. She simply isn’t in anyone’s creative plans right now. In the meantime, she’s busy showing off her jacked physique on social media.