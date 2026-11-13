Catalina White had already filmed an adult tape before signing with WWE, although the former developmental talent did not reveal that detail publicly until years later.

While many people may recognize White as a model, influencer, and adult entertainer, she also had a brief wrestling career with WWE under the name Saylor James. In 2008, she signed a developmental contract and began training at Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), but her time with the company came to an end the following year.

Before entering the wrestling business, White had already worked as a model for women’s clothing and lingerie brands. However, during a recent interview, she revealed that she had also filmed a s*x tape before joining WWE.

Speaking with 2 Goons, White discussed how she initially became connected with people in the adult entertainment industry after attending a convention in Miami, FL.

She explained that she had always been curious about the industry and wanted to learn more about what happened behind the scenes. Following the convention, she was invited to a party, where she was eventually approached about filming a tape.

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White agreed to the opportunity on the final day of her trip. However, once she returned home, she began questioning her decision and admitted that she was upset with herself for going through with it. She also revealed that she had been offered $400,000 per year.

Concerned about the footage, White wanted to retrieve the tape from the agency. Unfortunately, she had already signed a waiver, meaning she could not get it back. She said,

During the interview, White was also asked how she ended up signing with WWE. She explained that her agency presented the opportunity, initially suggesting that she could become an on-screen personality without necessarily having to wrestle.

White attended the tryout and was accepted. However, she eventually realized that the arrangement was different from what she had initially been led to believe. Although she was interested in conducting backstage interviews and potentially becoming a ring announcer, she was required to learn how to wrestle once she began training. She said,

“They kind of tricked me a little bit because once I got there, I was being like, ‘So, I want to do interviews, I want to do backstage interviews, maybe ring announcing.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. You could do that.’ And you just have to learn the basics. It’s fine. But once you got into school, no, man. You are wrestling.”

The adult tape was eventually released in 2009, approximately a year after White signed with WWE as Saylor James.

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