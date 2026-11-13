Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair dropped an interesting update. Speaking to Going Ringside, she revealed that she’s recorded eight episodes of her upcoming podcast. The theme of the podcast will be mental health. Flair said,

“To be honest, I didn’t wake up and go, ‘Oh man, I want to have a podcast.’ But, when I was out injured, I took the opportunity to invest in a nonprofit organization, mental health is something very dear and important to my heart. I was kind of lost not knowing, well, I can’t wrestle and I don’t know what’s next. But, you know, you can never go wrong trying to help somebody.”

“Talking with the owners, they were like, we’d love for you to create a space for athletes and people with high level positions to be able to talk about the pressures and what they have kind of gone through. So, I have filmed eight episodes, I’m just waiting for the launch date. But, before I do every one, I get kind of nervous but I love sitting down and listening to the stories of the athletes that I’ve had on. I’m actually learning a lot about them and myself through hosting a podcast, which I never thought I would do in a million years.”

Flair On Wrestling Past 40 In WWE

Recently, Flair also revealed how long she wants to wrestle. She said,

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“I feel like in our industry—or my industry—men don’t reach their prime until 40. I didn’t win my first title until I was 30. Whereas now, which is awesome, a lot of people are in their younger 20s. But I graduated, had the awkward 20s of not knowing what to do, and then wrestling came later in life.”

“But saying that men don’t hit their prime until 40—why am I not hitting my prime now? I don’t look at it like that. Yes, I realize it would be easier for people to label me in that box, but I’m not going to let anyone put me in that box.”

“And I hope women in any profession who are about to turn 40 don’t think that it’s a slowdown or an endgame. If anything, in whatever industry you’re in—and in sports, like Lindsey Vonn did—it’s about what you’re capable of, what you’re willing to do, and the time you’re willing to put in.”

“I’m very fortunate—I started out on top. It might seem like my career is longer, but I’ve just had the opportunity to be at the top of the game. Now I’m not going to say sorry anymore for winning. I’m not going to age out of my career—I’m going to quit when I want to quit. I’m going to lace it up when I want.”