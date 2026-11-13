WWE is gearing up for the John Cena Classic tournament. However, it seems like Ethan Page isn’t too high on the whole idea. Speaking on a recent edition of “The Masked Man Show,” he said,

“I also think that if I am to be invited to a tournament, that even if I physically decimate my opponent, I can still lose because of the voting power of our moronic fans. I would be an idiot to enter this tournament, but if the opportunity presents itself, I will answer how I feel in the moment. Outside looking in, this is my opinion at the moment. I am not in a hurry to be awarded merchandise with another man’s name on it and a free watch. I am able to purchase my own jewelry and I would rather wear merchandise with my own name on it.”

The WWE Star On Who Should Enter Wrestling

Page also talked about who should enter the wrestling business. He said,

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“I have this ideology that no one will ever have the balls to implement, but I know for a fact it would fix professional wrestling in 5-10 years. No one should be allowed to even become a professional wrestler, you can’t even buy a pair of boots until you run three events of your own.”

“Not one, not two, the honeymoon phase of you having creative control of the most magical form of entertainment, that will go away. The reality of what you have to do to accomplish a successful wrestling event will set in come show three. Then, you will respect every aspect of what this job actually is and you might actually show up to your bookings.”

“Do what you are being asked to do, because you understand everything that went into putting on this event, just for you to enjoy your fifteen minutes of fame in front of the audience that you 1000% did not draw. So, I think every wrestler, before they become a wrestler, should have to host three independent events to earn the right to even get in a ring and do what we do.”