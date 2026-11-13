An unapproved tattoo ultimately led to Catalina White’s release from WWE.

White has since established a significant online presence as a content creator, model, and adult entertainer. However, wrestling fans may remember her as Saylor James, the name she used after signing with WWE’s developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), in 2008.

White recently revealed that she had filmed a sex tape before signing with WWE, which was subsequently released while she was already training with the company. WWE was reportedly unaware of its existence at the time. However, that was not the reason behind her departure from the promotion.

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During a recent interview with 2 Goons, White explained that she was released in 2009 after getting a tattoo without receiving approval from WWE. She admitted that by that point, she was no longer particularly concerned about the company’s rules. Despite her release, she said WWE left the door open for a potential return and even offered her an opportunity to join NXT, which she ultimately turned down. She said,

“I got a call from someone, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you got a tattoo. You know you weren’t supposed to do that.’ And I, at that point, was kind of like, ‘I don’t care.’ You know what I mean? And they kind of gave me a thing where, ‘You could come back, but we’re going to let you go, and if maybe you want to come back and work again, you can.’ And I was just ‘Okay.’ And then I had the chance to go do NXT, but I was like, ‘Nah.’”

White also explained that her decision to turn down the NXT opportunity was influenced by her personal circumstances at the time. Her then-fiancé, and now ex-husband, Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger), was still part of WWE’s roster. She encouraged him to continue pursuing his wrestling career while she focused on other opportunities, as she no longer wanted to continue wrestling.

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