The Vision members have had an eventful run in 2026 so far. Back in March, Austin Theory and Logan Paul defeated The Usos to become the World Tag Team Champions on RAW.

During a recent appearance on the “Notsam Wrestling” podcast, Theory revealed original plans for the tag titles that pivoted. The former WWE United States Champion said,

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“It’s crazy how quick things change. Originally, I was thinking my partner, the way things were laid out, was going to be me and Bronson Reed as tag champs. And then that pivoted to me and Logan Paul. And then it pivoted to me and Bron Breakker. So, in a way though, part of The Vision, I do feel like the anchor in the group.”