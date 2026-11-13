Stevie Richards has raised questions about GUNTHER’s recent treatment in WWE. The speculation comes after The Ring General suffered a clean loss to Trick Williams in a dark match following RAW.

The former WWE star discussed GUNTHER’s dramatic physical transformation and suggested the company could be scrutinizing his recent weight gain. However, Richards also hinted that fitness concerns might be an excuse, with a potentially bigger issue behind the situation. Speaking on his “The Stevie Richards Show,” Richards said,

“It looks like GUNTHER is getting a little bit soft, putting on a little bit of weight. And this is an absolute, like, fitness transformation. A hell of a fitness transformation from Walter being well over 300 lb, and it wasn’t muscle. He could work. He looked great as far as his stuff, but when he came to WWE, even after NXT UK, and he was leaned out, he had his hair cut short.”

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“Dude, he looked like a star. But he’s gone through and it’s hard to stay that lean. And my assumption is he’s what they call a mesomorph. Very thick around the midsection, very thick in the trunk area. To keep that weight off with that schedule… But dude, he looked almost as good as Ludwig Kaiser when they were teamed up. He was a fitness transformation. It’s hard to do that, but WWE still the airport test, the body if they look at him getting soft, maybe they start calling him down a little bit.”

“Now, that could be the excuse they give him of why he’s getting punished, but not the actual real reason that we might talk about.”

Rising WWE Star Wants To Face GUNTHER

During an appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Mason Rook stated that he wants to face The Ring General down the line. The WWE NXT star said,

“I enjoy this new version of him. But personally, I would say, as someone who loves to be inspired by different wrestlers and look to take bits from, I would definitely say when GUNTHER was a bit heavier and bigger. I would say he was a lot more menacing.”

“That is who I would want to be in there with. That’s who I looked at and was like, ‘Wow, this guy is someone who I should try to emulate.’”