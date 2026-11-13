A man allegedly assaulted by WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser has claimed that he suffered a torn rotator cuff and a concussion in their altercation.

In April 2026, Kaiser, who performs in WWE as El Grande Americano, was allegedly involved in an altercation with Richard Reap.

On November 12, Kaiser and his team submitted a motion asking the court to issue a subpoena directing Reap to produce his medical records.

These records show that Reap claimed that he suffered a torn rotator cuff and a concussion during the incident with the German Superstar.

It’s noted in the filing that Reap’s attorney and State Attorney Juanda Padgett have both indicated that they object to the subpoena being issued.

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The incident took place in Orlando, Florida, and, according to Reap, began when Kaiser and his girlfriend Andrea Bazarte were ‘kissing aggressively.’

Reap claims he told the paid to “please have some manners”, which led to Kaiser punching him multiple times and pushing him to the ground.

Kaiser’s version of events said that before Reap told the pair to show manners, he swore at the couple and made a racist remark about Bazarte.

The WWE Superstar admits to pushing Reap, but claims he did so after Reap came towards him aggressively and that Kaiser was defending himself.

The defense tried to get the case thrown out under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law but this was denied by the judge in October 2026.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for December 17. If the case does go to trial and isn’t delayed, a trial period of January 4-22, 2027 has been listed.