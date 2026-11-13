Cody Rhodes is aware that not everyone buys the personality he presents on WWE television. Some critics have branded his actions fake, performative and pretentious. The accusations carry a different weight because his on-screen character closely reflects his real personality.

The American Nightmare has noticed how confidently people claim to know him. Appearing on “The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show,” Rhodes reflected the emotional impact of reading such judgments. He also addressed the possibility of a major character shift. The former Undisputed WWE Champion said,

“There’s some who have already established, no, he is — I think, who was it, JD? Somebody talking about, like, thinking everything I do is fake and then performative and pretentious. And I can see some people would think that, and maybe they’ve already decided that that’s who I am.”

“There’s a lot out there that I’ve noticed. People really like to fully describe me as if they know me 110%. And because I play me, so that’s where it gets a little — woof.”

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“It almost gets a little, it feels a certain way when you look at stuff that’s written about you, and you have to remind yourself that is a person on television. It’s a character, but it’s also rooted in who I really am and how I came up in the business.”

“I’m open to anything if it’s something that moves the ball forward for WWE. I really, I really am open to it, and it’s not a conversation about I wouldn’t or I’d not be willing to, but so much has happened already and everything you laid out.”

“So, I’m very open to the idea of if that would happen. What I think is the longer we go without that definitive turn, that definitive thing, the less likely it becomes.”

Rhodes Comments On Potential WWE Office Role

Speaking on his podcast, The American Nightmare claimed that he is interested in a WWE creative role. Cody Rhodes said,

“Not the creative meetings, all the meetings. And here’s what you’ll find happens. Some people realize out of the gate, ‘Oh, he wants to actually know what we do.’ And then other people think they’re introducing themselves to you and like, ‘Listen, what can we do for you? What are you interested in?’ We’re not doing that. I actually wanna know what you guys do. Like, tell me.”

“I just wanna know so I can be like, ‘Hey, remember that thing we were working on?’ Or that third-party company that helped build constructs for us or whatever.”

“I think every time I go, I actively — and I have moved away from it for a minute — I actively try to find a role, something I could do. And there wasn’t one. But not in a creative sense, just something. The office, there’s an energy at that office.”