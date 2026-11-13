Roman Reigns and his Bloodline members are currently babyfaces on WWE programming, especially in their feud against the 946 faction. However, before Reigns dropped his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, he was a heel for almost four years as the Tribal Chief.

In a recent episode of his “Notsam Wrestling” podcast, Sam Roberts reflected on the OTC’s potential retirement run. The WWE personality said,

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t think that that’s a rumor as much as it’s just people putting pieces together. We do that a lot in wrestling. Like, we’ll just kinda go with the logic of what’s on TV and write it and then somebody will be like, ‘Oh, this is a backstage rumor.’ You know what I mean? There’s a difference, right, than just somebody watching the show and being like, ‘This is what I think is happening.’ And actually doing any type of reporting, which is confusing to some people.”

READ MORE:WWE Accused Of Punishing GUNTHER After Reported Saudi Arabia Refusal

READ MORE:‘I’m Open To Anything’ – Ex-World Champion Drops Major Hint About Possible WWE Character Change

“But I don’t know. If this is a low-key retirement tour, what a retirement tour. But I think more likely that Roman had the big heel run, this is the big Roman babyface run. This is proof of who Roman is and that he is in the conversation for the best ever. This is Roman putting all the pieces in the best position that they can possibly be in. And then I think more likely it’s how Roman transitions back into being somebody that’s far more part-time.”

“Like, you know, in the year between WrestleMania 40 and 41, we didn’t see a ton of Roman, and when we did, it was fairly sporadic. I think that this is how we elevate Roman to icon status so that he can pop in and out and make as big an impact as humanly possible. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

WWE NXT Star Reveals Reigns’ Advice To Him

Speaking on the “Insight” podcast, Grayson Waller revealed Reigns’ advice on how to look like a champion. The current WWE NXT Champion said,

“I look back and I kind of understand why people would have perceived me as a joke. For me, the boxing shorts were always I was a huge boxing fan. A lot of people think it was basketball shorts, but I thought it was a different look. It made me look unique, but I think it also didn’t make me look like a serious contender for the championship. So that was something where I was like, I need to change things up. I can’t just keep giving them the same thing.”

“So first thing was I put the tights on, and actually the Rumble was the first time I kind of wore them in a match, and Roman came up and pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, that’s the look. You look like a champion now.’ Hey, if Roman says that, all right, lad, whatever you need, I’m gonna keep the pants. But even coming back to NXT, I was like, I can’t walk out with the leopard shirts and all that.”

“That vibe didn’t work. That’s an old me. So now, I am more serious. This is me. I feel comfortable now. So I think I had to change things because if you keep throwing the same thing at the wall and it’s not working, then what are you doing?”