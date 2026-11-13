WWE NXT Superstar Thea Hail has amassed a passionate following of fans, but is the young wrestler gearing up for a future with OnlyFans?

On her personal YouTube channel, Hail was recently asked about joining OnlyFans and shared a playful response. She said,

“Would I ever make an OnlyFans? Let’s be real. I wrestle with not many clothes on. 8:00 p.m., The CW Network, Tuesday nights.”

READ MORE:The Feud Between Roxanne Perez & CM Punk Continues

READ MORE:WWE NXT Ratings For 11/10/26

Several names in wrestling have taken to OnlyFans, which allows fans to subscribe to accounts to receive exclusive content.

WWE/ECW alum Dawn Marie recently created an OnlyFans account and has explained why she has turned to the platform at 56 years old.

Hail has been with WWE since 2022. She won the NXT North American Title (albeit by accident) in 2025 but lost the title after three weeks.

More recently, Hail has been dealing with alopecia areata after being diagnosed in August 2026. Click here to find out more.