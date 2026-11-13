Former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has revealed her undiagnosed health issue during her pregnancy. Speaking on the latest episode of “What’s Your Story?” podcast, she said,

“Yeah, so I had preeclampsia, and they didn’t catch it. I naturally have low blood pressure. And so when I was going to the doctor, my mom, she has a doctorate in nursing, so she’s very on top of everything. She’s like, ‘Have them check your blood pressure again, this is high for you’ but I was still a normal range for a normal human being. It shot up by 30, and they were like, ‘Oh, it’s probably just because you’re in pain and whatever.’ When Hendrix was born, she had to go to the hospital because she was jaundiced, and I had to go. The hospitals were connected, the women’s and the baby’s. As we left, we took her to this side of the hospital. And then I started getting really swollen.”

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“I kept telling everyone, ‘I feel like I’m drowning, when I lay down, I feel like I’m drowning.’ I started getting real big and everything. And this was three days after giving birth, and my neighbor, thank God, April, she works at that hospital. I texted her pictures of my ankles, my face, and she’s like, ‘Hey, not to scare you, but if you could just go get your blood work done, that would be great.’”

“So I waddle myself over there because it’s just a connecting bridge. Get my blood work, and immediately they’re like, ‘Okay, we need to admit you, not to freak you out, but you could be in heart failure, could be in kidney failure’. They were like, ‘We’re gonna keep you because..’ And this is what they said to me, they’re like, ‘Well, we’re so happy you’re here because a lot of times the mommies who come in with us, the daddies and babies, leave without a mommy if they don’t stay.’ And I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ I was like, I’m gonna stay, you don’t need to scare me into staying.”