This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from Sunrise, Florida’s Amerant Bank Arena. The latest WrestleTix figures show 7,383 seats already booked. This is a jump of 292 from the previous count taken just one day earlier. The venue last hosted the blue brand on February 20, 2026, a night that ended with 11,161 tickets distributed in total. At the moment, the lowest-priced standard admission ticket is going for $55.

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