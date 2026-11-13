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WWE
Report – Major Ticket Sales Drop For WWE SmackDown
By Christopher Paul,4 days ago
This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from Sunrise, Florida’s Amerant Bank Arena. The latest WrestleTix figures show 7,383 seats already booked. This is a jump of 292 from the previous count taken just one day earlier. The venue last hosted the blue brand on February 20, 2026, a night that ended with 11,161 tickets distributed in total. At the moment, the lowest-priced standard admission ticket is going for $55.
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