CM Punk has found himself at odds with several WWE Superstars, and Roxanne Perez appears to be the latest name reigniting her rivalry with The Second City Saint.

Although Punk’s ongoing issues extend beyond WWE, Perez recently took another shot at him on social media.

A pro wrestling fan page shared a video on Twitter featuring an interaction between Perez and Punk during the September 17, 2024, episode of WWE NXT. At the time, Perez was the NXT Women’s Champion and began her promo by praising Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, describing them as role models.

However, The Prodigy quickly changed her tune, suggesting that she should have been a Drew McIntyre fan instead. McIntyre famously engaged in a heated rivalry with Punk throughout 2024, with Punk ultimately winning their trilogy of matches 2-1.

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After the clip resurfaced, Perez responded to the post with a brief comment. She wrote,

“Pretty iconic, I must say.”

Perez’s response suggests that she is still playing into the rivalry and isn’t afraid to take another shot at Punk.

Interestingly, the exchange comes shortly after Punk publicly wished Perez a happy birthday on November 5, 2026, when she turned 25. Punk took to his Instagram Story and jokingly referred to her as his daughter, writing,

“Happy birthday to my shortest daughter. May all the snacks be on lower reachable shelving.”

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