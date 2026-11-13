WWE NXT returned to its regular Tuesday night timeslot this week, with the show recording a lower rating in the 18-49 demographic but an increase in total viewership compared to last week.

According to a report from Wrestlenomics, Tuesday’s episode drew a 0.11 rating in the key demographic and averaged 588,000 viewers. As always, these figures do not account for viewers watching through ESPN Unlimited.

Compared to last week’s episode, which posted a 0.13 rating and 552,000 viewers, the demo rating decreased by 15.4%, while total viewership increased by 6.5%. It is worth noting that last week’s episode aired on Wednesday and went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

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Aside from last week’s numbers, this week’s 0.11 demo rating was the best for NXT since the October 13 episode scored a 0.14. Meanwhile, the 588,000 viewers marked the show’s largest audience since the October 20 episode attracted 655,000 viewers.

It should also be noted that Nielsen adjusted its Big Data + Panel measurement system in late January, making comparisons with figures from before the change difficult. Even comparisons involving the original Big Data + Panel numbers should be approached with caution.

For the year, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.094 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 615,000 viewers in 2026. During the same period in 2025, the show averaged a 0.148 rating and 684,000 viewers.

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