Steve Austin – ‘Bret Hart Made Stone Cold’ + Cathy Kelley Fires Back At Harsh Fan Abuse

Cathy Kelley has revealed that harsh comments from some male wrestling fans once made her question her own intelligence, so she decided to take the Mensa test to prove something to herself.

During a recent appearance on “The Nikki & Brie Show,” the WWE backstage interviewer said that people often criticized her when she began watching wrestling since she did not know every detail of the product. Some fans even used offensive language and treated her as though she was not smart.

Kelley admitted that those remarks affected her deeply at the time, especially because she cared too much about what other people thought. She explained that she took the test as she wanted proof that the critics were wrong about her.

Although Kelley knows that joining Mensa can sound pretentious, the decision was personal. She passed the test and received a membership card, but her membership later lapsed because the result mattered more to her than staying in the organization.

Kelley also said that a high IQ does not make someone better than anyone else, and she understands that intelligence appears in many forms. She believes the test showed her strengths in logic, problem-solving, and spotting patterns in people.

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Kelley added that she once felt uncomfortable being seen as smart because of the old belief that men did not like intelligent women.

Former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon also encouraged Kelley to embrace her intelligence and use it as a strength in her career.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin has shared a heartfelt tribute to Bret Hart, saying that the WWE Hall of Famer changed his career and set the highest standard for believable wrestling.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Austin explained that Hart saw his potential while he was still working in WCW, even before he became a major WWE star.

When Hart returned from knee surgery in 1996, he chose Austin as an opponent for a match at Madison Square Garden, and Austin believes that decision helped create a classic bout. Their rivalry later produced the famous submission match at WrestleMania 13, which helped turn Austin into one of WWE’s biggest attractions.

Austin became emotional while discussing Hart and said that he means the world to him. He praised The Hitman for his realism, determination, grit, and athletic style, adding that no one has matched him in those areas.

The Texas Rattlesnake also said that the two men share deep respect after competing around the world, and he believes Hart helped make ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin in the biggest possible way.

Their WrestleMania 13 match became the first match inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025, while Hart had earlier supported Austin’s return at WrestleMania 38.

Austin made it clear that, although WWE gave him a platform, Hart gave him the opportunity at the right time.