TNA’s Mila Moore Confirms Break-Up With John Skyler

TNA Wrestling’s Mila Moore and John Skyler have called it quits on their relationship following what transpired on last week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!.

On social media, Moore shared a statement, confirming that she is done with Skyler.

Back in September 2026, Skyler developed a crush on Moore, and despite some obstacles along the way, was able to score a date.

During last week’s episode, though, Moore dumped Skyler, saying that he’s a loser and will always be one, and that nothing will ever change.