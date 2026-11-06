Chris Jericho Spears Tour Bus Intruder

A wild road story involving Chris Jericho has surfaced after guitarist Frank Sidoris shared what he heard about an intruder who allegedly entered the wrestler’s band tour bus without permission.

During a recent appearance on “The O Show,” Sidoris explained that he was not on that particular tour, but he had heard that someone opened the bus door, got inside, and then ran away.

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According to the story, Jericho did not wait for security since he took off after the person himself and caught up with him. Sidoris said that Jericho chased the man down and speared him at full force, which brought the situation to an end and led to the intruder being removed.

He noted that the spear was not meant to seriously injure anyone, explaining that Jericho simply knocked the wind out of him and took him down hard enough to stop the problem.

Sidoris added that there was no call for help as Jericho acted as if he were the security team, and the people who saw it respected how he handled it.

The story shows that Jericho’s wrestling instincts did not just stay inside the ring, even though it remains a secondhand account rather than a confirmed incident.