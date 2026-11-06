Chris Jericho Cast In Leading Role In Werewolf Film ‘I Am The Teeth’

AEW’s Chris Jericho will be flexing his acting muscles once more after being cast as The Hunter in the werewolf horror film I Am the Teeth.

Scott B. Hansen is directing the project for Epic Pictures Group’s Dread label, Deadline reports, with the wrestling legend set to play a key role.

Jericho plays a bounty hunter who comes into conflict with children trying to protect a werewolf. Some scenes have already been filmed, while the rest will be filmed in 2027.

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Speaking to Deadline, Jericho discussed his passion for the film and his love for horror films in general. He said,

“I’ve always been a huge horror fan, and I Am the Teeth has everything I love about the genre … scary monsters, gory kills … I’m having a blast digging deep as an actor.”

This news comes after Jericho was part of Dark Match, Lowell Dean’s horror film set in the 1980s, where he played a cult leader terrorizing professional wrestlers.

Jericho recently appeared on Dexter: Resurrection, where he played a serial killer who fell foul of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).