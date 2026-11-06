ROH TV On HonorClub Results (11/5/26)

Ring of Honor aired the latest episode of ROH TV on HonorClub on Thursday night.

You can check out the complete results from the November 5 episode below:

* ROH Men’s Pure Championship Proving Ground Match: Lee Moriarty vs. AR Fox ended in a time-limit draw.

* Athena was angry with Diamante and Billie Starkz for failing her, and she said that Hyan was her solution. She told Diamante and Starkz that they needed to improve, then announced that she would face Hyan at ROH Final Battle. Athena called the match the final step in Hyan’s journey and said that Hyan needed to be beaten badly to understand that she needed her.

* Robyn Renegade def. Rachael Ellering.

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* Adam Priest & El Phantasmo def. Dante Casanova & Kiran Grey.

* Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Shane Taylor Promotions def. TJ Crawford, Ori Gold, Hadar Horvitz & Sean Maluta.

* Mark Davis def. Marcus Mathers.

* Darius Martin def. QT Marshall.

* Bryan Keith, The Grizzled Young Veterans, RPG Vice, and The Kingdom attacked both men after the match. Big Boom AJ, Scorpio Sky, Matt Sydal, and Bustah & The Brain then ran out to make the save.

* AR Fox cut a promo to build up the future Pure Championship match against Lee Moriarty that he earned earlier in the night.

* ROH Women’s Pure Championship Proving Ground Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Jody Threat.

* SkyFlight, Boom & Doom, and Bustah & The Brain cut a backstage promo, taking shots at The Kingdom and their use of AI Sparta.

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. RPG Vice.