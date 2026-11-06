MLW Fusion Results (11/5/26)

MLW Fusion returned with a new episode on Tubi on Thursday night.

You can check out the complete results from the November 5 show below:

* Opera Cup Match: Big Damo def. Oddysey.

* A video package promoted The Good Brothers vs. The Glasgow Boys at Saturday Night SuperFight, along with another for Masha Slamovich vs. ZAMAYA.

* Handicap Match: Jumbo def. Joey Martinez and Breaux Keller in a squash.

* The Glasgow Boys were giving an interview when The Good Brothers arrived, but security stopped the two sides from getting to each other.

* A video package promoted Austin Aries vs. Matt Riddle.

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* MLW Middleweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Templario def. Soberano Jr. and Ikuro Kwan to retain the title.

* MLW World Championship Match: Killer Kross def. Donovan Dijak to retain the title.

* Josh Bishop appeared after the match, and Dijak questioned why he had waited so long to show up. Dijak said that he had put Bishop in the right rooms but had been treated badly for it. He then asked Bishop whether he was a skyscraper, but Bishop responded by flipping him off. The situation turned physical, and Bishop powerbombed Dijak through a table.