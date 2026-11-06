WWE Main Event Viewership Crashes

The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event are in.

The November 4 edition of WWE Main Event drew 261,000 views on Rumble, a major drop from the 586,000 views that last week’s episode pulled in.

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The decline came after WWE aired Main Event at 10 PM ET and 7 PM PT, rather than its usual 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT slot.

WWE moved the show because its normal timing would have gone head-to-head with AEW Dynamite and NXT, both of which aired on Wednesday to avoid coverage of the US midterm elections.

Main Event shifted from YouTube to Rumble on October 14. The debut episode has since climbed to 790,000 views, while the October 21 episode has reached 560,000 views.