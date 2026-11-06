Marina Shafir Calls Mercedes Mone ‘Spoiled Little B**ch’, NJPW World Tag League 2026 Field

NJPW has revealed all 16 teams for the 2026 World Tag League, which begins on November 25 and ends on December 13.

The winners will challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 21.

You can check out the full blocks below:

A Block

* Knock Out Brothers

* Monster Sauce (Alex Zayne & Lance Archer)

* Yuya Uemura & Yuji Nagata

* Aaron Wolf & Boltin Oleg

* Unbound Co. (Yota Tsuji & Jeff Cobb)

* T.M.D.K. (Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson)

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* United Empire (Callum Newman & Jake Lee)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SANADA & Yujiro Takahashi)

B Block

* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE)

* Unbound Co. (Shingo Takagi & Drilla Moloney)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Don Fale & Chase Owens)

* Shota Umino & Satoshi Kojima

* Toru Yano & Togi Makabe

* Taichi & TBA

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & Shun Skywalker)

If the Knock Out Brothers win the tournament, they will choose their Wrestle Kingdom 21 opponents instead of facing the usual challenger.

Marina Shafir has fired back at AEW Women’s World Champion Mercedes Mone before their title match at Full Gear 2026.

In a new digital exclusive, Shafir called Mone a “spoiled” star, noting that she does not need the money, lights, or company promotion that Mone has.

She warned Mone that she would make her “cry”at Full Gear. Shafir said,

“Mercedes, Miss CEO, you spoiled little ****. Yeah, I don’t have the lights. I don’t have the money. I don’t have the production of an entire company telling the world how special I am. No, no, no. Because if I had any of that, I wouldn’t be the woman that I am today.”

“But what do I know? I’m just Mox’s little *****. You know, how about you ask Mox if I’m a little *****. How about you ask Claudio [Castagnoli]? How about you ask [Wheeler] Yuta, Daniel [Garcia], Gabe [Kidd]? What do you think they’re going to tell you? What they’re going to tell you is, I was the instigator. I was the motivator that helped a group change professional wrestling forever.”

“But Mercedes, you’re no one’s little ****, right? At Full Gear, I’m going to make you cry like one.”

AEW Full Gear 2026 takes place on November 14 at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and will air live on pay-per-view.