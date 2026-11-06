Paige And Blake Monroe Trade Barbs Over ‘Nostalgia Tour’ Comeback

The issues between Paige and Blake Monroe have continued to play out over social media following Paige’s recent return to WWE NXT.

Paige appeared on the November 4th episode of WWE NXT where the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion challenged current champion Kelani Jordan.

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On social media, Paige reacted to her return to WWE NXT trending on Twitter, and was pleased with the impact that she made.

In a post of her own, Blake Monroe showed that she was bored of Paige’s return to WWE and WWE NXT, dismissing it as a nostalgia tour.

Firing back, the ‘Anti-Diva’ said that Monroe, who joined WWE in 2025 after a successful run in AEW and elsewhere, can only dream of being nostalgic one day.

Paige returned to WWE at WWE WrestleMania 42 in April 2026, where she and Brie Bella won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.