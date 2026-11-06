Stephanie Vaquer Returns To The Ring At WWE Live Event

Stephanie Vaquer is back in action.

Vaquer had been sidelined with an ankle injury, which forced WWE to postpone her planned in-ring return. She was originally scheduled to face Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW, but WWE announced that her ankle had not fully healed and she was subsequently pulled from the match.

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However, Vaquer has now returned to the ring, making her in-ring comeback at WWE’s November 5 house show in Portland, Oregon.

The scheduled match against Lynch was set to determine who would earn an opportunity to challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship. With Vaquer unable to compete, Lynch received the title opportunity instead. Lynch went on to face Morgan on Raw, but the match ended in a disqualification victory for Lynch, allowing Morgan to retain her championship.

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