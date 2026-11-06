Adam Copeland Heel Turn On The Way?

Adam Copeland could be on the verge of a heel turn in AEW, with the company potentially using the closing moments of this week’s episode of Dynamite to begin laying the groundwork for a change in character.

The men’s Blood & Guts match ended in disastrous fashion for Copeland and his teammates. After Kyle Fletcher and the Don Callis Family took control, Fletcher presented Copeland with an ultimatum: surrender or watch his teammates endure even more punishment.

With several members of his team in danger, Copeland ultimately gave up, allowing the Don Callis Family to secure the victory. However, his decision did little to save his teammates from further damage. Fletcher immediately instructed Wardlow to throw Darby Allin off the top of the cage, sending him crashing through a stack of tables below.

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The sequence left Copeland’s sacrifice seemingly meaningless and may have created the perfect situation for AEW to take his character in a different direction.

During the November 5 edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio,” Dave Meltzer noted that Will Ospreay was visibly unhappy with Copeland’s decision to surrender, potentially setting up tension between the two moving forward. He said,

“So one of the things. When Copeland submitted, Osprey was p*ssed at him.”

Bryan Alvarez suggested that the finish could have much bigger implications for Copeland’s future, indicating that AEW may have already started the process of turning him heel. He said,

“Well, yeah, because I think there were a lot of things that happened here. Like you’ve set up the Osprey Kyle match. Kyle got the big win going to the match with the champion. Copeland is for sure turning heel, and this was, I’m sure, the impetus for that.”

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