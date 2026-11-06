Arn Anderson Was Reportedly Frustrated Over Lack Of Backstage Role In AEW

Arn Anderson reportedly felt underutilized behind the scenes during his time with AEW, despite bringing decades of wrestling experience and a lengthy resume as a producer and agent.

Anderson previously acknowledged that his AEW run lost much of its momentum following Cody Rhodes’ departure from the company. However, comments from former WWE writer and producer Robert Karpeles suggest that Anderson’s lack of involvement may have extended beyond his on-screen role.

While appearing on a recent edition of “The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Karpeles discussed how AEW could have made better use of the experienced wrestling veterans already working backstage. He argued that the company had several people capable of helping develop younger talent but wasn’t taking full advantage of their knowledge. He said,

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“They should be trying to find every way possible to bring in new fans, train young guys, and build them up because behind the scenes, their announcer corps alone are guys who could be training and building that next generation that are just sitting back there kind of doing nothing. So, Arn, you were our lead agent. Are you doing a lot of agenting here?”

According to Karpeles, Anderson’s response suggested that he wasn’t being utilized much after completing his television obligations. He said,

“He goes, ‘Nope. I just sit here. I go out and do my one promo, and then I just sit, and nobody comes and talks to me.’”

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